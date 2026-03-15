Calydon Capital Reduces Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Calydon Capital lessened its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Calydon Capital’s holdings in ASML were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in ASML by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 121,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,050,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at $4,736,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 62.4% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

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ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,345.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $529.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,380.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,128.13. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,547.22.

ASML Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $3.1771 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research downgraded ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Santander cut ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,475.00.

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ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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