Bamco Inc. NY Has $5.31 Billion Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,947,614 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,071,184 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 14.1% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,313,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $391.20 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 362.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $419.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $520.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $509.00 to $519.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.84.

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Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total transaction of $10,692,774.36. Following the sale, the director owned 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,649.64. This trade represents a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 87,995 shares of company stock worth $38,315,650 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

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