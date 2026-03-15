Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Calydon Capital

Calydon Capital reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. Calydon Capital’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% in the third quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Argus raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $338.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.99. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $390.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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