BNP Paribas Acquires 19,107 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

BNP Paribas grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.5% of BNP Paribas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $51,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,148,000 after buying an additional 43,139 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.7% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 66,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. DA Davidson raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.43.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $338.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $390.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $346.99 and its 200-day moving average is $305.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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