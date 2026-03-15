McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,925 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.2% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 162.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

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McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $326.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.51. The stock has a market cap of $231.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $283.47 and a one year high of $341.75.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.69.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.54, for a total value of $8,764,097.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,638,066. This represents a 53.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,200. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 74,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,517,724 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

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