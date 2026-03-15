EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,728,614 Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,728,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $408,592,000. Union Pacific accounts for 3.1% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 23,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. CLG LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the third quarter. CLG LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Candelo Capital Management LP bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $5,815,000. Cannell & Spears LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the third quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 108,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,722,000 after buying an additional 56,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $3,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 target price on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.77.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $242.22 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $268.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $143.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.12%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

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