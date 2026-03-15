Short Interest in Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT) Declines By 36.1%

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 21,811 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the February 12th total of 34,110 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,648 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,648 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Australian Oilseeds Trading Down 14.6%

COOT stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 424,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,850. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 million, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.08. Australian Oilseeds has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Australian Oilseeds

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Australian Oilseeds stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Australian Oilseeds at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Australian Oilseeds in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Australian Oilseeds

About Australian Oilseeds

(Get Free Report)

Australian Oilseeds Limited (Nasdaq: COOT) is an Australia-based plant-based ingredients company specializing in the cultivation, processing and distribution of functional food seeds. The company’s core product lines include organic and non-GMO chia, hemp, quinoa and buckwheat seeds, as well as derived powders, oils and protein concentrates. Operating from its processing facility in New South Wales, Australian Oilseeds oversees its supply chain from local farmer partnerships through to finished ingredients for food manufacturers and health-oriented brands.

Product applications span the nutritional supplement, functional food and plant-based protein markets, with clients in Australia, North America, Europe and Asia.

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