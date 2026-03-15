Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Down 30.9% in February

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 188,218 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the February 12th total of 272,348 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Evogene Price Performance

EVGN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,110. Evogene has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.36.

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Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 121.44% and a negative net margin of 214.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

About Evogene

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evogene by 169.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 36,206 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Evogene by 58.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

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Evogene Ltd. is a biotechnology company specializing in the use of computational and predictive biology technologies to design and develop novel products for agriculture and human health. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, the company has built a proprietary computational platform that integrates genomics, machine learning and data analytics to identify gene targets and biological traits. Evogene’s platform serves as the backbone for its research and development efforts, enabling the discovery of enhanced crop traits, microbial solutions and microbiome-based diagnostics and therapeutics.

In the agricultural sector, Evogene applies its platform to improve crop performance across a range of parameters, including yield enhancement, stress tolerance and resistance to pests and pathogens.

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