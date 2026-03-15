Short Interest in Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDSB) Declines By 33.8%

Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,581 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the February 12th total of 6,916 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,405 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,405 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Fifth District Bancorp Stock Down 0.6%

FDSB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.77. 2,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $81.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. Fifth District Bancorp has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $15.64.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fifth District Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fifth District Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth District Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fifth District Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth District Bancorp by 427.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 51,321 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Fifth District Bancorp by 28.2% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Fifth District Bancorp by 56.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 48,103 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners IM LLC raised its stake in Fifth District Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC now owns 142,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter.

About Fifth District Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fifth District Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Vienna, Virginia. Through its principal subsidiary, Fifth District Bank, the company offers a full suite of commercial and retail banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses and middle-market enterprises. Operating under a national bank charter, Fifth District Bancorp focuses on relationship-driven service, providing its clients with personalized financial solutions and responsive customer support.

The bank’s core business activities include deposit-taking, commercial and industrial lending, mortgage banking, and wealth management.

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