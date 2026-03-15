SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Short Interest Update

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,208,977 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the February 12th total of 1,517,429 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 886,532 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 886,532 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 45,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of CWB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,593. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average of $91.41. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

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SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Convertible Bond >$500MM Index (the Index), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index.

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