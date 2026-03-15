Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:DHSB) Short Interest Up 29.7% in February

Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:DHSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,340 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the February 12th total of 1,033 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF Stock Down 0.3%
DHSB stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.19. Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $26.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95.
About Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF
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