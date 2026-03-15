Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:DHSB) Short Interest Up 29.7% in February

Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:DHSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,340 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the February 12th total of 1,033 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF Stock Down 0.3%

DHSB stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.19. Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $26.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95.

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About Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF

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The Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF (DHSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US equities of any market capitalization. It aims to mitigate downside risk and provide upside potential through options and options spread DHSB was launched on Feb 14, 2025 and is issued by Day Hagan.

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