Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Drops By 33.5%

ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 129,767 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the February 12th total of 195,227 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 174,648 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 174,648 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
ProShares Ultra Dow30 Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of DDM stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $52.90. The company had a trading volume of 148,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,579. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a twelve month low of $34.54 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $465.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDM. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period.
ProShares Ultra Dow30 Company Profile
The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.
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