JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 35,833 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the February 12th total of 22,647 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 144,826 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 144,826 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JSCP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,192,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JSCP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.29. 156,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,830. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.13. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $47.87.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1703 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

(Get Free Report)

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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