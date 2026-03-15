Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Short Interest Up 55.8% in February

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 22,665 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the February 12th total of 14,549 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,896 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 17,896 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:JUST traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $93.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,925. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $68.41 and a 52 week high of $99.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.73.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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