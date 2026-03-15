Short Interest in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC) Grows By 28.9%

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 549 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the February 12th total of 426 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,534 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,534 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scott Marsh Financial LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at $509,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000.

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ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Price Performance

DTEC stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $44.31. 3,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.16. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.05.

About ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF

The ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Disruptive Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of 100 global companies that are involved in disruptive technologies across 10 themes. DTEC was launched on Dec 29, 2017 and is managed by ALPS.

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