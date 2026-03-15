Best Outdoor Stocks To Follow Today – March 15th

Deckers Outdoor, ON, and V.F. are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of companies whose primary businesses serve outdoor recreation and lifestyle—manufacturing and retailing outdoor apparel, camping and hiking gear, sporting-goods retailers, recreational-vehicle and boating manufacturers, and related travel or leisure services. Investors treat them as a thematic group to gain exposure to trends in consumer leisure and active lifestyles; they often show seasonality and sensitivity to weather, consumer spending, and demographic or trend-driven demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONON

V.F. (VFC)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VFC

Featured Stories