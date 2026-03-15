VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOB) Short Interest Down 35.4% in February

VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,749 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the February 12th total of 2,709 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,467 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,467 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOB. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000.

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VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CLOB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.75. 16,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,839. VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76.

VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.2321 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (CLOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity that are rated between AA+ and BB-. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency. CLOB was launched on Sep 24, 2024 and is issued by VanEck.

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