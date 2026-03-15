Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 186,535 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the February 12th total of 150,925 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,648 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 62,648 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 14.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

BRZU stock traded down $3.64 on Friday, reaching $96.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,711. The firm has a market cap of $126.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.29. Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $121.73.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares by 34.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

About Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (BRZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Brazil 25-50 index. The fund provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Brazilian companies. BRZU was launched on Apr 10, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

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