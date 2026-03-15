Short Interest in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCB) Drops By 20.7%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,919 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the February 12th total of 3,680 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,237 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,237 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 86,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,503 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,000.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA:BBCB traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.08.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (BBCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months. BBCB was launched on Dec 12, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
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