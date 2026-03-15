Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ) Short Interest Down 19.6% in February

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,343 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the February 12th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,607 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 55,607 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,456,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $518,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000.

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Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $25.46. 29,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,787. Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22.

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Dividend Announcement

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.3%.

(Get Free Report)

The Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (KQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to actively generate income and pursue capital appreciation from a concentrated portfolio of large-cap technology stocks or derivatives, globally. The shift in underlying assets is determined by the advisers outlook for growth and momentum KQQQ was launched on Jul 22, 2024 and is issued by Kurv.

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