Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Holdings Boosted by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell & Spears LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 30,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,270,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 43.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $174.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.24 and its 200-day moving average is $164.12. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $142.11 and a one year high of $191.30.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,200,429.92. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PM

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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