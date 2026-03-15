Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG) Short Interest Down 32.0% in February

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 47,169 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the February 12th total of 69,382 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,148 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,148 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of AVIG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,740. Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $42.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.07.
Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th.
Institutional Trading of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF
Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (AVIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund offers an active exposure to a broad range of investment-grade debt securities from issuers around the globe. AVIG was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.
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