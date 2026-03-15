Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG) Short Interest Down 32.0% in February

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 47,169 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the February 12th total of 69,382 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,148 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,148 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AVIG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,740. Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $42.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.07.

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Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th.

Institutional Trading of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIG. Align Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $543,761,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 934,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,194,000 after acquiring an additional 486,278 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 119,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 40,935 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000.

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The Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (AVIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund offers an active exposure to a broad range of investment-grade debt securities from issuers around the globe. AVIG was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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