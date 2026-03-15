SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.36 and traded as high as $76.45. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF shares last traded at $75.67, with a volume of 75,634 shares traded.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $741.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.44.

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Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copia Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 123,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets. The Index is a composite of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure Index (MGII), which is based on 255 stocks in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series.

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