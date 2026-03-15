Energizer Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Short Interest Update

Energizer Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 577,959 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the February 12th total of 802,665 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,036 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,036 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Energizer Resources Price Performance

Shares of NSRCF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.21. 29,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,745. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Energizer Resources has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.45.

Get Energizer Resources alerts:

Energizer Resources (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energizer Resources had a negative return on equity of 71.27% and a negative net margin of 2,712.16%.The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million.

About Energizer Resources

Energizer Resources (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) is a mineral exploration and development company focused primarily on the advancement of high-purity graphite projects. The company’s flagship asset is the Molo Graphite Project in southern Madagascar, where it has delineated a significant measured and indicated resource. Energizer Resources aims to supply natural flake graphite for use in lithium-ion batteries, automotive components, energy storage systems and a variety of industrial applications. Its technical team has completed prefeasibility and definitive feasibility studies, positioning the project for potential commercial production in line with growing demand for sustainable battery materials.

In support of project development, Energizer Resources has pursued offtake memoranda of understanding with downstream processors in Asia and Europe, targeting long-term supply arrangements for graphite concentrate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.