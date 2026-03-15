YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AIYY) Short Interest Down 22.5% in February

YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AIYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 48,039 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the February 12th total of 61,949 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,586 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 172,586 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA AIYY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 31,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,713. YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92.

Get YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a $0.1894 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7,394.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.

About YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF (AIYY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the C3 ai, Inc stock (AI) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys AIYY was launched on Nov 27, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.