Short Interest in Ncc Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Decreases By 38.6%

Ncc Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 327,050 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the February 12th total of 532,997 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Ncc Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NCCGF remained flat at $1.88 during trading on Friday. Ncc Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93.

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Ncc Group Company Profile

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NCC Group is a global cybersecurity and risk mitigation firm headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of information security services designed to help organizations identify, manage and respond to digital threats. With a focus on ensuring the resilience of critical systems, NCC Group supports clients ranging from multinational enterprises to public sector bodies.

The company’s core offerings include security consulting, penetration testing, vulnerability assessment and managed detection and response (MDR).

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