Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SPE stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. 27,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,773. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. Special Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

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Insider Transactions at Special Opportunities Fund

In other news, President Andrew Dakos sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $60,076.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 6,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,898.24. This trade represents a 40.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

About Special Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 38.6% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,341 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE: SPE) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver attractive total return by investing across corporate capital structures. The fund primarily allocates capital to debt and equity securities of both public and private issuers, with a focus on special situations, distressed credits and event-driven opportunities.

The fund’s flexible, multi-asset strategy allows portfolio managers to shift allocations among high-yield bonds, leveraged loans, convertible securities, preferred stock and equity positions.

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