Mfs Hi Yld (CMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on March 31st

Mfs Hi Yld (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0165 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Mfs Hi Yld Stock Performance

Shares of CMU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.61. 58,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,264. Mfs Hi Yld has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50.

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About Mfs Hi Yld

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MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income exempt from U.S. federal income tax and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in high-yield municipal securities, focusing on non-investment-grade and lower-rated municipal bonds across a variety of sectors. By targeting issuers with attractive yield characteristics, the trust aims to deliver enhanced tax-exempt income to its shareholders.

The investment strategy of the fund emphasizes in-depth credit analysis, sector allocation and risk management.

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