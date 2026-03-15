Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on March 31st

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.
Petrus Resources Stock Down 1.6%
PRQ stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 49,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,240. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.17 and a 1-year high of C$2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$266.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.00 and a beta of 0.63.
Petrus Resources Company Profile
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