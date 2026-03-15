Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on March 31st

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Petrus Resources Stock Down 1.6%

PRQ stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 49,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,240. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.17 and a 1-year high of C$2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$266.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.00 and a beta of 0.63.

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Petrus Resources Company Profile

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Petrus Resources Ltd is a company that is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of energy business assets. The company receives maximum revenue from oil and natural gas. The company’s core operating areas are Ferrier, Central Alberta, and the Rocky Mountain foothills.

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