Calydon Capital Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Calydon Capital boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the quarter. Calydon Capital’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,330,594,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 14,420.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,893 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,916,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,577,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,797,000 after buying an additional 2,541,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

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PepsiCo Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $159.88 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. TD Cowen increased their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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