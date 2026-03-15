Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) and AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Head to Head Review

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) and Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.9% of AMREP shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of AMREP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMREP and Grow Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMREP $49.69 million 2.60 $12.72 million $2.40 10.15 Grow Capital $3.01 million 12.16 -$3.62 million ($0.03) -8.00

AMREP has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Capital. Grow Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMREP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AMREP and Grow Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMREP 0 1 0 0 2.00 Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares AMREP and Grow Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMREP 24.40% 9.68% 9.36% Grow Capital -124.36% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

AMREP has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Capital has a beta of 30.84, suggesting that its share price is 2,984% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AMREP beats Grow Capital on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMREP

(Get Free Report)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado. Further, the company focuses on selling single-family detached homes and attached homes. As of April 30, 2023, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico. The company owns an approximately 160-acre property in Brighton, Colorado. AMREP Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, Pennsylvania.

About Grow Capital

(Get Free Report)

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

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