Coatue Management LLC Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Coatue Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,237,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,732,838 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 0.9% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of PayPal worth $351,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,855,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $191,516,000 after acquiring an additional 51,268 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 164,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in PayPal by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,292,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,338,000 after purchasing an additional 313,180 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,210,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 347.0% in the third quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 193,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 149,898 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Frank Keller sold 29,581 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $1,361,317.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,113.34. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $98,763.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $50,992.20. This trade represents a 65.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 87,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,535 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of PYPL opened at $44.90 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.75.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $61.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PayPal from $58.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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