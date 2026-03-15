CSM Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

CSM Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,162 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.6% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of VEA stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.87. The company has a market capitalization of $197.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $70.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.