Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Ceeto Capital Group LLC

Ceeto Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citigroup from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Key Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $105.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $125.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.15. The company has a market capitalization of $184.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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