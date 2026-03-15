CSM Advisors LLC Has $33.28 Million Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

CSM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,049 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,470 shares during the period. Qualcomm makes up 0.9% of CSM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $33,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Qualcomm by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,659,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,260,635,000 after buying an additional 290,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,667,047 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,547,014,000 after acquiring an additional 420,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qualcomm during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,713,603,000. Amundi boosted its position in Qualcomm by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,136,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Qualcomm by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total transaction of $458,787.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,202.35. This represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,198. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna downgraded Qualcomm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Qualcomm to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

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Qualcomm Stock Down 1.0%

QCOM opened at $129.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day moving average of $162.36.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Qualcomm’s payout ratio is 73.55%.

About Qualcomm

(Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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