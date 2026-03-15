Community Bank N.A. Acquires 2,905 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,329 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Salesforce by 658.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of CRM stock opened at $192.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.57 and a 12 month high of $296.05. The stock has a market cap of $177.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.09.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.76. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 22.54%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $929,259.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,271.30. The trade was a 34.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $258.64 per share, with a total value of $500,727.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,499.28. This trade represents a 22.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Salesforce from $223.00 to $194.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.