1,949 Shares in Linde PLC $LIN Purchased by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 4.5% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.9% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.2% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Linde by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total transaction of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,227.77. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total value of $4,542,654.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,202.10. This represents a 29.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,332 shares of company stock worth $9,749,257. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LIN

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $493.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $467.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.27. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $387.78 and a 52 week high of $510.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.02. Linde had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.87%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher?value specialty and electronic gases.

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