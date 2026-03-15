Chescapmanager LLC Has $28.34 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Chescapmanager LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 2.7% of Chescapmanager LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chescapmanager LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $28,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 284,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 244.6% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Walt Disney from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.80.
Walt Disney Stock Performance
Shares of DIS opened at $99.29 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
More Walt Disney News
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Walt Disney World set reopening dates for several refreshed attractions (including the revamped Buzz Lightyear ride and Big Thunder Mountain), which should help drive park traffic and F&B/merchandise spend as seasonal travel picks up. Walt Disney World announces reopening dates for Buzz Lightyear, Big Thunder Mountain
- Positive Sentiment: Disney is rolling out new family experiences and a “Cool KIDS’ SUMMER” program with refreshed attractions and summer savings, plus the return of select free-dining promotions — initiatives that can stimulate bookings and incremental park revenue for the high season. Walt Disney World Launches New Family Experiences, Refreshed Attractions and Summer Savings for Cool KIDS’ SUMMER
- Positive Sentiment: Disney+ content additions: the children’s hit Bluey is getting a firm arrival date on Disney+, and a new Star Wars series (Maul: Shadow Lord) launches in April — fresh originals that help engagement and retention on the streaming platform. Disney World Announces Exactly When Bluey Will Finally Arrive
- Positive Sentiment: Leadership update: Disney named Paul Roeder as Chief Communications Officer (effective March 19), a senior internal hire under incoming CEO Josh D’Amaro that suggests management is stabilizing communications and strategy ahead of operational initiatives. Paul Roeder Named Chief Communications Officer of The Walt Disney Company
- Neutral Sentiment: Promotional/consumer coverage such as guides to park footwear and lifestyle pieces are driving consumer interest but have little direct financial impact; they do reflect ongoing consumer engagement with the parks. I Visit Disney World Every Month & These Are the Most Supportive Sneakers for Walking 10+ Miles at the Parks
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market takes: commentary noting Disney’s attractive valuation and strategic moves (e.g., NFL rights) highlight upside catalysts but caution about lingering execution risks; these views can influence investor sentiment without immediate revenue impact. Walt Disney Stock Looks Cheap. But Is It a Buy?
- Negative Sentiment: Ad-revenue competition: a report highlights YouTube generating more ad revenue in 2025 than Disney and several legacy media companies, underlining margin pressure and the challenge of monetizing streaming at scale. YouTube Out Earns Disney, Paramount, Warner Bros, and More Just From Ad Revenue in 2025
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
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