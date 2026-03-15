Chescapmanager LLC Has $28.34 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Chescapmanager LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 2.7% of Chescapmanager LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chescapmanager LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $28,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 284,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 244.6% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Walt Disney from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.80.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $99.29 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Walt Disney Company Profile

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The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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