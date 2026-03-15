CSM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

CSM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 60,680 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $29,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,016.0% in the third quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Delta Air Lines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 62,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $4,388,215.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,499.02. This represents a 74.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $2,896,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 104,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,520.20. This trade represents a 26.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 620,550 shares of company stock worth $44,127,667 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Seaport Research Partners lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL opened at $58.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average of $64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

See Also

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