California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 253,663 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,021,454 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,663 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 0.5% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $849,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 93.6% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 19.8% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 386,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $108,713,000 after purchasing an additional 63,886 shares during the period. Arkos Global Advisors bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,228,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $155.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.95. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 25.30%.Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.