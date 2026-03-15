Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in February

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 188,487 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the February 12th total of 240,484 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 774 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 243.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 774 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 243.5 days.

Kerry Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYAF opened at $86.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.33 and a 200-day moving average of $91.47. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $84.31 and a 1-year high of $106.00.

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About Kerry Group

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Kerry Group is a global food ingredients and flavors company that develops, manufactures and supplies taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates through two main divisions: Taste & Nutrition, which provides flavors, specialty ingredients and integrated systems to food and drink manufacturers, and Consumer Foods, which offers branded cheese, meats and convenience foods in selected markets. Its product portfolio spans savory and sweet taste systems, dairy and plant-based ingredients, culinary seasonings, bakery and beverage solutions.

Since its founding in 1972 by a group of dairy farmers in County Kerry, Ireland, Kerry Group has grown into one of the world’s leading providers of food ingredients.

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