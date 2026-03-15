Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Holdings Lifted by Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $22,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific News Summary

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a recap explaining why Boston Scientific dipped more than the broader market, noting recent volatility around the company. Useful for context on short?term market reaction. Article Title

Zacks published a recap explaining why Boston Scientific dipped more than the broader market, noting recent volatility around the company. Useful for context on short?term market reaction. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target for Boston Scientific to $94.00 — a formal analyst downgrade that can weigh on sentiment and may lead some funds to reprice positions. Article Title

Citigroup lowered its price target for Boston Scientific to $94.00 — a formal analyst downgrade that can weigh on sentiment and may lead some funds to reprice positions. Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky (reported via PR Newswire) and others say a filed class action alleges Boston Scientific executives misrepresented U.S. electrophysiology procedure volumes — this is the substantive allegation that could lead to discovery, potential damages or settlement risk. Investors should watch pleadings and any company response. Article Title

Levi & Korsinsky (reported via PR Newswire) and others say a filed class action alleges Boston Scientific executives misrepresented U.S. electrophysiology procedure volumes — this is the substantive allegation that could lead to discovery, potential damages or settlement risk. Investors should watch pleadings and any company response. Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff law firms (Rosen, Pomerantz, Glancy Prongay Wolke, Robbins Geller, Faruqi, Gross, Bernstein Liebhard, etc.) have issued shareholder alerts and deadline reminders (lead?plaintiff motions due May 4, 2026). The coordinated outreach increases the likelihood of consolidated litigation and underscores ongoing legal scrutiny. Article Title

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Shares of BSX opened at $69.15 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.56 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.47 and its 200-day moving average is $93.29.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $99.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BSX

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

See Also

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