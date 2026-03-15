BNP Paribas Raises Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

BNP Paribas grew its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in GE Vernova were worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in GE Vernova by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter.

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GE Vernova Stock Down 3.3%

GEV opened at $804.45 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.25 and a twelve month high of $894.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $759.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $663.84. The stock has a market cap of $216.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.45.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $725.00 to $804.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Glj Research lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on GE Vernova from $708.00 to $779.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $831.29.

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GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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