Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.8% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $49,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Manske Wealth Management lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Manske Wealth Management now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Guardian Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CICC Research upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,070.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,229.59.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $985.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,037.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $950.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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