Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.8% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $49,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Manske Wealth Management lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Manske Wealth Management now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Guardian Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Big, long?term capacity bet in China: Lilly’s planned $3 billion, decade?long buildout in China is being viewed as a strategic way to secure supply, win share in the fast?growing GLP?1 market there, and defend margins versus local competitors — a clear revenue runway catalyst. The Real Reason Eli Lilly Is Pouring $3 Billion Into China
- Positive Sentiment: Policy and access tailwinds: CMS expansion of Medicare access to Zepbound and Mounjaro broadens the addressable patient base and reduces a key barrier to volume growth for Lilly’s injectable GLP?1s. This supports upside to near?term sales forecasts. Eli Lilly (LLY) and CMS Expand Medicare Access to Zepbound and Mounjaro
- Positive Sentiment: Commercial & product expansion moves: Employer Connect and LillyDirect aim to unlock employer coverage and lower out?of?pocket friction for Zepbound, which could materially increase uptake if employers adopt the program. Combined with positive head?to?head oral GLP?1 data for orforglipron, this strengthens the multi?product growth story. Eli Lilly’s Employer Push Could Unlock New GLP-1 Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Clinical pipeline progress: Lilly advanced a Phase?1 study of eloralintide in high?risk kidney patients — additional indications or safety/efficacy data can expand uses and support valuation beyond obesity/diabetes franchises. Lilly Advances Eloralintide Study in High-Risk Kidney Patients: What Investors Should Know
- Positive Sentiment: Manufacturing footprint expansion: Smaller regional investments (e.g., Korea, Japan plant expansion) further de?risk supply and support global launch scale for next?gen GLP?1s. These moves reduce disruption risk and help defend market share. Eli Lilly invests $500 million in Korea’s biotech growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation / stock structure chatter: Continued outperformance has people speculating about a stock split (accessibility for retail investors), which is psychology?driven and may influence retail flows but doesn’t change fundamentals. 3 Stocks That Could Be Next to Announce a Stock Split
- Negative Sentiment: Safety/supply headline risk: Lilly warned about an unknown impurity found in compounded tirzepatide mixed with vitamin B12 — this raises short?term PR/regulatory risk and could spur use?restrictions or additional scrutiny of compounding practices. Using Obesity Drug? Eli Lilly Flags Unknown Impurity Found In Compounded Weight Loss Drugs With Vitamin B12
- Negative Sentiment: Momentum concerns: Some analysts/commentary note weakening trading momentum since November — a reminder that lofty multiples and rate/flow dynamics can pressure the stock if sentiment turns. Eli Lilly Reaching For Peak GLP-1 Euphoria: Rotten Trading Momentum Since November
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on LLY
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
Shares of LLY opened at $985.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,037.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $950.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
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