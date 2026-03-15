Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $127.21 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 0.8% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $127,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $9,203,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 95.3% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 605,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,225,000 after acquiring an additional 26,708 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 195.1% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,935,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,171,445,000 after acquiring an additional 130,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Argus upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Freedom Capital raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $338.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $346.99 and its 200-day moving average is $305.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $390.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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