Medtronic PLC $MDT is Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,353,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 2.1% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $128,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 13.2% in the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 285,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 33,167 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,101,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $485,852,000 after buying an additional 1,870,495 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 208,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,837,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,761.28. The trade was a 61.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:MDT opened at $87.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $106.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter?defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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