Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Calydon Capital

Calydon Capital cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 58.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the period. Calydon Capital’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

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Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of PLTR opened at $150.95 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.61, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,162.24. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,045,279 shares of company stock worth $140,539,043 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nvidia partnership: Palantir and Nvidia unveiled a sovereign AI operating?system reference architecture, positioning Palantir to sell turnkey, government?grade AI deployments — a clear revenue catalyst and reason analysts raised estimates. Read More.

Nvidia partnership: Palantir and Nvidia unveiled a sovereign AI operating?system reference architecture, positioning Palantir to sell turnkey, government?grade AI deployments — a clear revenue catalyst and reason analysts raised estimates. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Defense & industrial contract wins: GE Aerospace expanded its multi?year deployment of Palantir AI across sustainment and production; Centrus and LG CNS also announced major partnerships — these customer wins underpin recurring commercial revenue. Read More.

Defense & industrial contract wins: GE Aerospace expanded its multi?year deployment of Palantir AI across sustainment and production; Centrus and LG CNS also announced major partnerships — these customer wins underpin recurring commercial revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New strategic alliances broaden addressable market: Palantir partnered with Ondas and World View for multi?domain intelligence and highlighted customer case studies at AIPCon — supports expansion into aerospace, drones and energy. Read More.

New strategic alliances broaden addressable market: Palantir partnered with Ondas and World View for multi?domain intelligence and highlighted customer case studies at AIPCon — supports expansion into aerospace, drones and energy. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Financial/operational beat and bullish analyst signal: Coverage notes a recent quarter with revenue beats and big commercial growth; Truist reiterated a Buy with a $223 target — both lend near?term support. Read More.

Financial/operational beat and bullish analyst signal: Coverage notes a recent quarter with revenue beats and big commercial growth; Truist reiterated a Buy with a $223 target — both lend near?term support. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall?street and media attention: PLTR is getting heavy analyst and retail focus (Zacks, Schwab/YouTube segments) that can amplify moves in either direction depending on flows. Read More.

Wall?street and media attention: PLTR is getting heavy analyst and retail focus (Zacks, Schwab/YouTube segments) that can amplify moves in either direction depending on flows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst comparisons: Some outlets compare Palantir vs. other AI/semiconductor plays (Micron, Nvidia) — useful for framing relative valuation but not an immediate stock mover. Read More.

Analyst comparisons: Some outlets compare Palantir vs. other AI/semiconductor plays (Micron, Nvidia) — useful for framing relative valuation but not an immediate stock mover. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns after run: Coverage notes PLTR pulled back from record highs and faces steep multiples — that critique is pressuring sentiment and prompting profit?taking. Read More.

Valuation concerns after run: Coverage notes PLTR pulled back from record highs and faces steep multiples — that critique is pressuring sentiment and prompting profit?taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profit?taking / short?term selling: Analysts and trading outlets attribute today’s decline to profit?taking after the rally, amplifying volatility. Read More.

Profit?taking / short?term selling: Analysts and trading outlets attribute today’s decline to profit?taking after the rally, amplifying volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Governance/tech?credibility attacks: Michael Burry and others publicly question Palantir’s AI IP and military claims, a reputational headwind that can depress multiple and invite activist pressure. Read More.

Governance/tech?credibility attacks: Michael Burry and others publicly question Palantir’s AI IP and military claims, a reputational headwind that can depress multiple and invite activist pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational/geopolitical risk: Palantir’s tools are tied to Middle East operations; use of Anthropic’s Claude despite a Pentagon blacklist and IRGC threats raise policy and counterparty risk for defense contracts. Read More.

Operational/geopolitical risk: Palantir’s tools are tied to Middle East operations; use of Anthropic’s Claude despite a Pentagon blacklist and IRGC threats raise policy and counterparty risk for defense contracts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Media scrutiny on wartime use of Palantir systems could spur regulatory, contract or reputational fallout if incidents escalate. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PLTR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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