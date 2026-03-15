J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

J. Sainsbury PLC (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and traded as high as $18.71. J. Sainsbury shares last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 25,625 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on JSAIY shares. Zacks Research cut J. Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J. Sainsbury in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of J. Sainsbury to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of J. Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of J. Sainsbury from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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J. Sainsbury Stock Performance

J. Sainsbury Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96.

(Get Free Report)

J. Sainsbury PLC, trading in the United States under the ticker OTCMKTS:JSAIY, is one of the United Kingdom’s leading grocery retailers. Through its primary Sainsbury’s supermarket banner and smaller convenience formats under the Sainsbury’s Local name, the company offers a wide range of food and household products. In addition to its core retail operations, Sainsbury’s extends into general merchandise and clothing under the TU brand, serving both in-store and through its established e-commerce platform.

Founded in 1869 by John James Sainsbury and his wife Mary Ann, Sainsbury’s has grown from a single dairy shop in London’s Drury Lane to a nationwide retail network.

Further Reading

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