J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

J. Sainsbury PLC (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and traded as high as $18.71. J. Sainsbury shares last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 25,625 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on JSAIY shares. Zacks Research cut J. Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J. Sainsbury in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of J. Sainsbury to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of J. Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of J. Sainsbury from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Get Our Latest Analysis on JSAIY
J. Sainsbury Stock Performance
J. Sainsbury Company Profile
J. Sainsbury PLC, trading in the United States under the ticker OTCMKTS:JSAIY, is one of the United Kingdom’s leading grocery retailers. Through its primary Sainsbury’s supermarket banner and smaller convenience formats under the Sainsbury’s Local name, the company offers a wide range of food and household products. In addition to its core retail operations, Sainsbury’s extends into general merchandise and clothing under the TU brand, serving both in-store and through its established e-commerce platform.
Founded in 1869 by John James Sainsbury and his wife Mary Ann, Sainsbury’s has grown from a single dairy shop in London’s Drury Lane to a nationwide retail network.
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