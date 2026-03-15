Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC) Short Interest Update

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,902,084 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the February 12th total of 2,355,369 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 763,509 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 763,509 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Randall S. Wade sold 2,100,000 shares of Diversified Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $27,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,501,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,621,048.80. This trade represents a 21.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Diversified Energy by 1,595.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Diversified Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 10,143.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DEC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Diversified Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Diversified Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Johnson Rice raised Diversified Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Diversified Energy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Diversified Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Read Our Latest Report on DEC

Diversified Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEC opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. Diversified Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diversified Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.91%.

About Diversified Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE: DEC) is an independent oil and natural gas producer focused on the acquisition and optimization of legacy onshore assets in the United States. The company’s portfolio spans thousands of producing wells and extensive leasehold positions across core regions such as Appalachia, the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent. By targeting mature properties, Diversified Energy seeks to enhance long-term recovery through operational efficiencies and capital discipline.

The company’s business model centers on fee-based infrastructure and midstream services that provide stable and predictable cash flows.

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