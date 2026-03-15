PicoCELA Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLA) Short Interest Update

PicoCELA Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 10,866 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the February 12th total of 13,443 shares. Currently, 27.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,078 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,078 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 27.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of PicoCELA

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PicoCELA stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PicoCELA Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 172,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 18.92% of PicoCELA at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PicoCELA in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, PicoCELA currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

PicoCELA Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCLA opened at $2.25 on Friday. PicoCELA has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $112.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PicoCELA Company Profile

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PicoCELA, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation vaccines and immunotherapies based on its proprietary self-assembling protein nanoparticle platform. The company engineers functionalized, virus-like protein particles designed to present disease-relevant antigens in their native conformation, with the goal of eliciting potent B-cell and T-cell responses. PicoCELA’s platform enables the rapid design and production of vaccine candidates against infectious diseases as well as antigen-specific immunotherapies for certain cancers.

The company’s pipeline includes vaccine programs targeting SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory pathogens, leveraging its nanoparticle scaffolds to display full-length viral spike proteins or other key antigens.

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